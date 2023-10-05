Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a subsidiary of China’s Shandong Gold, plans to build an airport in Northern Ghana to help serve the Upper East region and its own business operations.

Originally, Cardinal had proposed constructing an airstrip for its exclusive use in the Talensi district, where it plans to begin gold mining operations, with production due in the fourth quarter of 2024.

However, the Transport Ministry convinced the company to construct an airport, as the region currently does not have one.

Cardinal Namdini project manager, Steve Ofori-Asamoah disclosed the plans during a tour of the mining site with other dignitaries, reports the Daily Graphic.

Ofori-Asamoah said the airstrip was to facilitate the transportation of employees company outside the region to undertake activities in Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi, as well as for transporting bullion.

According to Ofori-Asamoah, the company management is now waiting for negotiations with the government to finalise the move.

With a mining lease to undertake surface mining for 15 years in the Talensi District, the miner hopes to excavate 150mn tonnes of ore, from which 5mn ounces of gold is expected within that period.

