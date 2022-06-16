A top Chinese diplomat for Africa has condemned a racist video exposed by the BBC’s Africa Eye investigation.

The video showed black children in Malawi being made to read out derogatory statements about themselves in Mandarin.

Wu Peng, director-general in the Department of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs China, said his country was against discrimination.

“China has been cracking down on those unlawful online acts in the past yrs,” he tweeted. “We’ll continue to crack down on such racial discrimination videos in the future.”