Residents in Afram Plains North have been urged to remain calm after two cases of the monkeypox disease were recorded in the area.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) last week confirmed five cases of the Monkey Pox Disease in three regions of the country.

The regions were Eastern, Western and Greater Accra.

But the Managing Director for Donkokrom Presbyterian Government Hospital, Ezekiel Amadu Darili, has assured health professionals are working tirelessly to ensure there is no community spread.

Mr Darill made this disclosure when the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwawu Afram Plains North, Betty Kroby Mensah, presented medical equipment and educational materials to the directorate.



Receiving the items, they thanked the MP and declared how helpful the materials would be in their fight against the monkeypox disease in the district.

Madam Kroby Mensah, on her part, urged residents to adhere to all the safety protocols laid down to curb the spread of the disease.

The medical equipment included incubators, electronic and manual beds and wheelchairs while the educational materials included dual desks, textbooks, exercise books among others as well as bicycles for some students and farmers.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Director of Education, Moses Tandge, thanked the MP and bemoaned Kwahu Afram Plains North is the poorest district in the Eastern Region and has some students learning under trees.

In view of this, he was optimistic the MP’s donation will go a long way to improve teaching and learning.