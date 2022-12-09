Brace yourself to pay more for chicken this festive season because the Ghana Poultry Farmers Association is estimating an upward adjustment in the price of your favourite protein source.

Poultry, initially selling at 55 Ghana cedis two weeks ago, now sells at 70 Ghana cedis on the market.

However, this current price is expected to inch up before Christmas.

President of the Ghana Poultry Farmers Association, Vincent Oppong Owusu Adjei, attributes the increasing cost to the expensive poultry feed and pharmaceutical products.