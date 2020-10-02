The Cub Licensing Board has announced the venues submitted by Premier Leagues ahead of the new football season.

As earlier published, the Club Licensing Board shall be embarking on an inspection tour of venues from Tuesday, October 06, to Friday, October 23, 2020, to validate that all necessary satisfactory requirements are met and approved for the season.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will start on November 13.

Domestic football came to a halt in mid-March following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The season was subsequently truncated on June 30.

Below are the venues submitted by Premier League clubs.