The Electoral Commission (EC) has published names of companies responsible for the printing of ballot papers for the December 7 polls.

They are seven companies out of which some commenced work with the Commission as far back as 1992.

They Include Buck Press, Assembly Press (Ghana Publishing), Act Commercial Limited, Fonstat Limited, Yasarko, Innolink and CheckPoint

The action of the EC comes on the back of allegations of secrete printing by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the build-up to the election.

The NDC had alleged that over 150,000 excess ballot papers were being printed without notice to the political parties.

However, the EC in a statement refuted the allegation of excess printing as it defended why Ghana Publishing is responsible for printing.

The Commission urged the public to disregard the claims, bemoaning why the NDC will seek to cause fear and apprehension in a process they described as transparent.

Check out the names below: