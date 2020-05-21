Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has justified why Coach Kwesi Appiah was shown the exit.

Appiah, 60, and a former captain for the national exited as Ghana head coach on December 31 following the expiration of his contract.

Reports emerged that Mr Okraku had personal scores to settle with the former Ghana captain.

But, the GFA boss has revealed that all twelve members of the Executive Council voted against a contract renewal for Kwasi Appiah to continue as head coach of the Black Stars.

“It will be most unfortunate because it could sound like a disrespect to all the twelve members on the Executive Council and other stakeholders who were engaged before that singular decision was taken,” Mr Okraku revealed.

“We all know that we woefully didn’t perform at the AFCON, we all know the happenings from the Brazil 2014 World cup, we all know all the things that have happened before.

“So when the council put the motion into vote, it was twelve out of twelve; a big No.

“It was not about the president of the FA not wanting somebody,” Kurt Okraku concluded.

However, the country’s football governing body is yet to settle Kwesi Appiah’s $185,000 five months salary arrears.