The kenkey index indicates that, the best Ga kenkey is located on the coast in La, Osu followed by Teshie.

Do you agree with what the figures are showing?

It says the “best value pound for pound kenkey is in La, Osu, Teshie are close 2nd. And well prepared too. Don’t be buying expensive ‘komi’ from East Legon, Dzorwulu and the likes-go to the source.”