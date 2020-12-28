The shortage of some alcoholic beverages in the Upper West Region has forced hoteliers, restaurant and bar operators to sleep at depots to enable them buy the precious commodity.

Club beer, for the past three weeks, has been in short supply in the region forcing the operators to increase the price of a bottle from GH¢5.00 to GH¢7.00.

Even with the increased prices, people were still determined and formed long queues during wee hours at the various depots to buy the product to apparently celebrate the yuletide.