“I want to thank the people of Ghana for maintaining their confidence in the leadership of our nation…I also want to assure the 6.2 million people who didn’t vote for me that I will have their interest at heart and in mind in all that I do,” said President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at a Thanksgiving Service held today at the Forecourt of the State House.

The event, which was to thank God for emerging victorious in the 2020 General Election, was on the theme: Ebenezer, thus Far the Lord Has Helped Us; For the Battle is the Lord’s.

According to the President-elect: “It has been a constant theme of our work that the battle is the Lord’s. So today we have the opportunity to give Him thanks for making it possible for this victory for the NPP and also for continuing to secure the peace of our country.

“We have to take the lead in bringing into fruition the main teaching of this election: which is that all persons of goodwill, no matter their political affiliation, have to work together to secure the peace prosperity, and progress of our nation…The occasion has enabled the NPP government to renew its commitment to the promotion of democracy and good governance,” he added.

He further expressed appreciation to party executives and supporters for helping the party emerge victorious in the December 7 poll.

He also thanked “the clergy who has participated in today’s ceremony and for the clergy who, over the last four years, continues to pray for the peace of our nation and the success of our government.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is set to be sworn in on January 7, 2021, to usher him into his second term in office.