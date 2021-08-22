It was a show of brotherly affection and mutual respect when rapper Sarkodie and Nollywood star, Jim Iyke, met each other in Nigeria.

Sarkodie has been in Nigeria for the past few days. He is there on a media tour to promote his new album ‘No Pressure.’

A video gives an account of Jim Iyke holding Sarkodie close to himself as they exchange pleasantries.

In the video, it appears the two stars exchanged contacts and saluted each other as they go their separate ways.

Sarkodie and Jim Iyke actually took pictures and shared them on their respective social media handles with cool words for each other.

