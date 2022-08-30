A video currently in circulation of Stonebwoy and his former godfather Samini has sparked reactions on social media.

The two were captured enjoying each other’s company after they linked up at an indoor event.

They exchanged pleasantries, hugs and handshakes to the admiration of other guests.

Their display of affection has set tongues wagging as they were sworn enemies not long ago.

Samini, who shielded Stonebwoy in his record label Highgrade Family, tagged Stonebwoy an ingrate after their dealings went sour.

The godfather also joined Stonebwoy’s protégé, Kelvinboy to drag the BHIM president on social media.

However, all seems to be well with the artistes, the latest video of them together has hinted.

MORE

Watch video below: