Actress Roselyn Ngissah has received one of the best and unusual birthday gifts from her movie producer, Selassie Ibrahim.

Roselyn, aside taking delivery of an undisclosed birthday gift, said Selassie filled her eyes with tears when she spoke a powerful prayer declaration into her life.

This, she said, is a gift she truly appreciates and a wonderful way of beginning her new year.

She added that in their 19 years of undiluted friendship, Selassie has never failed in blessing her any moment she gets.

Their relationship has moved from on-set colleagues to a classical indication of sisterhood, despite their age gap.

In a video she posted, Roselyn was on her knees with her hands open to receive the anointing Selassie was imparting on her head.

Roselyn also posted a studio photo of herself radiating in an green bridal gown.

Watch video below: