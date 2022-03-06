It’s celebrated artiste Stonebwoy’s birthday again and his well-wishers have united to make it a memorable one for him.

Stonebwoy’s birthday coincided with his performance at Davido’s concert at the 02 Arena in London.

During their blasting delivery, Davido paused to wish Stonebwoy a happy birthday before the about 20,000 fans they were performing to.

He pleaded with the patrons to chorus a ‘Happy Birthday’ for Stonebwoy who turned 34.

Excited by the gesture, the Activate hitmaker hugged his Nigerian brother tightly, before continuing their performace.

Prior to his flight to London, Stonebwoy’s wife, with the help of Sandra Ankobia, hype man Ogee and others, organized a surprise dinner.

The musician was presented with various gifts including a customized necklace, menu and other personal items.

Meanwhile, other fans of the superstar have in their own ways celebrated him both online and offline.