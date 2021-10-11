The urge to eulogise his mother publicly has forced Kwesi Arthur to share a rare photo of his mother.

He shared his mother, Madam Vivian Ofosua Danso Arthur’s image on his social media platforms to wish her well as she turns a year older.

This would be the first time he has shared a photo of himself together with his mother.

He was hugging his mother when they posed for the camera, and the smiles on their faces indicated they were at peace with each other.

Despite making many mentions of his mother, Kwesi Arthur did not disclose her identity until a Joy News personality profile gave him away.

The 26-year-old is the second of Madam Vivian’s four children. Her husband is Samuel Danso Arthur.