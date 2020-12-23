The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says its parliamentary candidate for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, won the parliamentary seat there with 477 votes.

The 2020 Campaign Manager of the NPP, Peter MacManu, who presented pink sheets from the 267 polling stations to back the party’s figures insisted collation was done at the constituency collation center.

This is in sharp contrast to the position of the Minority who alleged that the Returning Officer failed to collate the results and yet declared the NPP’s candidate as winner of the election.

READ ALSO:

The Campaign Manager, at a press conference, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of churning out inaccurate figures to mislead the public.

He also served notice that the NPP will challenge a number of parliamentary seats declared in favour of the opposition NDC.

These are parliamentary seats the NPP will challenge in court:

Pusiga

Cape Coast North

Assin North

Bawku Central

Savelugu

Asuogyaman

Nkwanta North