The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has unveiled Ghana’s new home and away kits for the 2020-2021 season.

The kit was designed by sports manufacturing giants, Puma.

The new jersey is expected to be outdoored when Ghana‘s Black Stars face Mali in an international friendly on October 9 and Qatar on October 12 in Turkey.

The Black Stars are expected to use the kits during their AFCON 2021 Qualifying campaign.

Photos and video below: