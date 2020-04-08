Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee has wowed social media users with her real beauty.

MzVee has been touted as one of the most beautiful singers in the country right now.

Whenever she is on the stage performing or shares photos on social media, she is seen with heavy makeups.

But, the singer has decided to show her real face to her fans by releasing a new photo of herself in sunglasses and without any makeups.

She captioned the photo: “Sending you big hugs wherever you are.”

