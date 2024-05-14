Rapper Medikal returned to Ghana amidst fanfare and excitement following his highly successful performance at the sold-out concert at the O2 Indigo in London.

As he disembarked from his flight at Kotoka International Airport, a convoy of vehicles awaited him, signaling a warm welcome back home.

Expressing his gratitude, Medikal extended heartfelt thanks to Ghanaians, particularly acknowledging the support from the media, which played a significant role in the success of his international show.

In an act of generosity, Medikal delighted hawkers at the East Legon market by showering them with cash on his way home from the airport.

Shatta Wale and Medikal raining money to the fans. 💵😮 pic.twitter.com/vfcV0WkFqE — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) May 14, 2024

The unexpected downpour of money sparked a frenzy among the vendors, who eagerly scrambled to collect the cash.

Watch video below: