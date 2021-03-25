There was drama in a Nigerian court when a man standing trial walked in with the support of a crutches and bandages all over his body.

The accused is said to have feigned a spinal cord injury as he is assisted to walk by some men who escorted him for his trial.

He was seen moving slowly, before he was finally carried by some men across a staircase.

However, it is reported that the act he put up was unbelieving, forcing some persons to mount a secret camera in his room.

The footage exposed his acting; he was caught standing upright, rubbing cream on his body, few moments after his court session was over.

He was also seen walking majestically as he plugs his phone in a socket for charge.

The video also captured the moment he led two others to perform their Islamic prayers.

Watch video below: