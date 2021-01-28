Ghana has improved her score on the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

The 2020 report released by Transparency International saw the country score 43 points out of a possible 100, a two-point increase from 2019’s 41 points.

In the 2019 edition, Ghana was ranked 80th on the globe in terms of corruption perception and 10th in Sub-Saharan Africa.

However, the new figures show the country has climbed up to the 75th position in the world ranking while maintaining its 10th spot in Africa.

The report explained that “Ghana also performed better than 39 other SSA countries including Benin, Lesotho, Burkina Faso, and Ethiopia, etc.”

Meanwhile, “Seychelles is ranked highest with 66 points, followed by Botswana with 60, Cabo Verde with 58, Rwanda with 54 and Mauritius scored 53 as the top five countries in SSA.”

These were contained in the assessment announced by Transparency International’s local chapter, Ghana Integrity Initiative on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The CPI for 2020 released worldwide scores and ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

Below is the full CPI: