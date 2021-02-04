Parliament says Kan Dapaah, Dominic Nitiwul, and Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu are among the first six to face the Appointments Committee for vetting.

The vetting process by the Committee is expected to commence from Wednesday, February 10 to Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Again, the vetting process would see some old and new faces, hopeful of being a part of the 2021/2024 executive arm of government.

The first among the three listed to face the panel is Minister-designate for National Security, Kan Dapaah.

Mr Dapaah will face the vetting committee chaired by First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu on Wednesday, February 10.

On Thursday, February 11, Minister-designate for Defence, Mr Nitiwil will go through the vetting process in Parliament.

Majority Caucus Leader, Mr Mensah-Bonsu, who is last among the three, will face the Appointments Committee on Friday, February 12 to be vetted for the position of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

All three appointees – Mr Dapaah, Mr Nitiwul, and Mr Mensah-Bonsu – will retain their ministerial roles should they succeed in the vetting process.

Meanwhile, some former ministers such as Hawa Koomson, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Ken Ofori-Atta, whose appointments received heavy criticisms on social media, are also expected to appear before the vetting panel.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful and Mr Ofori-Atta will be vetted on February 16, to head the Ministry of Communications, and Finance respectively, while Miss Koomson, Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture would face the Appointments Committee on February 18.