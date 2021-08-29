The birthday cake of Apostle Kwadwo Safo has got social media talking due to its gigantic size.

The cake, beautifully designed as a map of Africa, is estimated to have cost a whopping ¢100,000.

The Founder and Leader of the Kristo Asafo Church, also known as the African Star, celebrated his 73rd birthday in style.

His family, church members and well-wishers made the day a memorable one for Apostle Safo.

Aside the gigantic cake, he also appreciated those who surprised him with mini cakes to mark the day.