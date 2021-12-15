National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) speed master of the Keta Senior Technical School (Ketasco) Bright Senyo Gadzo has made his school proud with his sterling performance in the just-ended West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He passed the 2021 edition with distinction as she scored 8 As in all core and elective subjects.

Bright was named speed master in the NSMQ because he could answer questions before they ended.

On many occasions, he was the first to ring the bell even before the quiz mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, read half of the question.

Bright and his colleagues put the name of their school on the map at the 2021 NSMQ where Prempeh College emerged winners.

Below is his WASSCE results