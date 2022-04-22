Adorable photos of the Postmaster-General, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour and his adorable nuclear family have popped up on social media.

The photos captured the former president of the Musician Union of Ghana with his wife, a beautiful daughter and two lookalike sons serving family goals.

The adorable mother and children beamed with smiles as they posed for the camera with Obour.

Mrs Kuffour was spotted with her short dreadlock hair and slight make-up to complement her looks as she wore a t-shirt and bump shorts in one of the photos.