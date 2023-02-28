Cheating is part of marriage; psyche yourself up for it - Empress Gifty

Gospel musician Empress Gifty is the latest to talk about cheating in marriage.

The ‘Aseda’ singer conceptualises cheating as a component of marriage.

She told Accra FM in a recent interview that admitting the act is part of marriage will save a lot of spouses dire consequences of heartbreak.

“What I can say it that, if you are a married man or married woman, cheating is part of marriage,” Gifty noted.

“If you don’t bear that in mind, you will go mad when it happens to you. You see, don’t see your husband as Holy Ghost. Don’t consider your wife as [Hail] Mary. No. Acknowledge that your partner is a human being. Think about divorce just as you thought about your wedding,” she added.

She said it is easier to forgive one’s partner if they already psyche their minds up for unfortunate situations such as cheating.

“You are able to forgive if you see it as their weakness. Because if you don’t love their weakness, the marriage will not survive,” she further stated.

Empress Gifty is married to one of the leading party members of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye.

Mr & Mrs. Adorye

Her first marriage with Prophet Elisha Osei ended in 2014.

She has said the divorce brought her a lot of pain as she suffered depression and other mental challenges.

According to her, some gospel musicians and bloggers contributed to her divorce.

“There were some of the gospel musicians I confided in who went behind me to destroy me. These people would send false information to my ex-husband through different phone numbers. These were people who had worst marriages but went out to spoil my marriage,” she said.

In the meantime, Gifty and Hopeson Adorye have publicly professed their undying love for each other on several occasions.

On her birthday last year, Hopeson Adorye reaffirmed his love for the gospel musician, saying “you are my last stop and I love you the way you are.”

They got married on December 28, 2019.