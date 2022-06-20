Energy Minister

Ghana has been ranked 1st in West Africa and 9th in Africa with the cheapest cost of electricity for household.  

According to Global Petrol Prices. Com, the country is also ranked 27th in the world.

The rankings are coming at a time when the utility tariff providers in the country are making a case for increase in utility tariffs.

The world average price of electricity is pegged at $0.133 per kilowatt/hour (kWh) for household users and $0.124 per kWh for business users.

In Ghana, the cost of electricity per kilowatt/hour for household is $0.046 cents which is less than a dollar.

The situation is similar to that of business consumers, though countries in the region have cheaper cost for electricity bill.

This clearly shows that the cost of electricity in the country for household, compared to other countries on the continent is very low. 

That goes to buttress the point by the utility tariff providers for an imminent increase in electricity and water bills. Whilst the Electricity Company of Ghana is requesting for 148% increase in electricity tariff, covering 2019 and 2022, Ghana Water Company Limited is demanding for an increase of 334% in water tariff.

Meanwhile, Sudan has the cheapest electricity tariff in Africa and the World for household.

It is followed by Libya and Zimbabwe in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

RANKING OF COUNTRIES WITH CHEAPEST COST OF ELECTRICITY IN AFRICA FOR HOUSEHOLD CONSUMERS

COUNTRYCOST($) 100 cents =$1RANKING
Sudan0.0021st
Libya0.0042nd
Ethiopia0.0073rd
Zimbabwe0.0134th
Angola0.0275th
Zambia0.0336th
Algeria0.0367th
Egypt0.0448th
Ghana0.0469th
Nigeria0.05710th
Tunisia0.06811th
Cameroon0.08012th 
DR Congo0.08313th
Tanzania0.09814th
Botswana0.10315th
USA0.15916th
UK0.26517th
China0.08318th

