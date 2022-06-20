Ghana has been ranked 1st in West Africa and 9th in Africa with the cheapest cost of electricity for household.

According to Global Petrol Prices. Com, the country is also ranked 27th in the world.

The rankings are coming at a time when the utility tariff providers in the country are making a case for increase in utility tariffs.

The world average price of electricity is pegged at $0.133 per kilowatt/hour (kWh) for household users and $0.124 per kWh for business users.

In Ghana, the cost of electricity per kilowatt/hour for household is $0.046 cents which is less than a dollar.

The situation is similar to that of business consumers, though countries in the region have cheaper cost for electricity bill.

This clearly shows that the cost of electricity in the country for household, compared to other countries on the continent is very low.

That goes to buttress the point by the utility tariff providers for an imminent increase in electricity and water bills. Whilst the Electricity Company of Ghana is requesting for 148% increase in electricity tariff, covering 2019 and 2022, Ghana Water Company Limited is demanding for an increase of 334% in water tariff.

Meanwhile, Sudan has the cheapest electricity tariff in Africa and the World for household.

It is followed by Libya and Zimbabwe in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

RANKING OF COUNTRIES WITH CHEAPEST COST OF ELECTRICITY IN AFRICA FOR HOUSEHOLD CONSUMERS

COUNTRY COST($) 100 cents =$1 RANKING Sudan 0.002 1st Libya 0.004 2nd Ethiopia 0.007 3rd Zimbabwe 0.013 4th Angola 0.027 5th Zambia 0.033 6th Algeria 0.036 7th Egypt 0.044 8th Ghana 0.046 9th Nigeria 0.057 10th Tunisia 0.068 11th Cameroon 0.080 12th DR Congo 0.083 13th Tanzania 0.098 14th Botswana 0.103 15th USA 0.159 16th UK 0.265 17th China 0.083 18th

