Chati M/A basic school in the Nkwanta South Municipal in the Oti region is set to get six (6) unit ultra-modern classrooms after the news report by Adom News.

As part of measures toward ensuring quality education in the country, Dream Africa Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation based in Accra is set to construct a six-unit ultra-modern classroom block for the pupils of Chati M/A Basic School.

This follows a report filed by Adom News’ Obrempongba K. Owusu, on the deplorable conditions of the school.

The report revealed that pupils of the school were exposed to weather conditions with children forced to sit under trees and dilapidated makeshift structures to learn.

Dream Africa Foundation has visited the community for the construction of the six-unit classroom block as they saw the situation was impeding quality education in the community.

Speaking to Adom News, the Manager and Social worker of Dream Africa, Gloria Odotei, said they were touched when they saw the situation on Adom News, hence the need for them to help the children in the area.

Mrs Odotei was of the view that constructing the classrooms would help improve quality education and also give opportunity for children in the rural communities to successfully compete with other schools in the country for other career opportunities.

The Project Manager, Sanaz from Austria, said the organization’s vision is to improve on the quality of education in the rural communities, so the need to construct the classroom block for the pupils of Chati to improve the educational needs of the school.

She said the project is expected to be completed within a six-month period and therefore appealed to the community to contribute their innermost support to ensure the completion of the project.

However, the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Director, Jonathan Korsinah, and the community members praised Obrempongba K.Owusu and Adom News for their support in improving the educational challenges in the area.

They said the report has brought them a six-unit classroom block and its auxiliary facilities after several years of requests from the assembly and the government failed.

Mr Korsinah and the community members pledged to contribute their quota through self-help to ensure the completion of the project to enable their children to have a conducive environment to study.