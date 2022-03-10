Many football lovers were excited with Real Madrid’s striker, Karim Benzema’s performance in the second leg of the Champions League in the last 16.

Karim scored a superb 17-minute hat trick as Real Madrid send the France giants, PSG out of the Champions League at a raucous Bernabeu on Wednesday night to reach the the quater-finals.

Kylian Mbappe’s first half goal had given Mauricio Pochettino’s side a two-goal aggregate lead and on the right course for the last eight but a howler from Gianluigi Donnaruma after 11 minutes in the second half proved the turning point for the Spanish giants.

The striker stunned the visitors with a 17-minute hat-trick to turn the tie on its head and send Real into the quarter-finals.

It keeps the 13-time European winners on course to the next phase of the league and once again underlined Benzema’s status as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Los Blancos captain after the match commented on the victory which sees them advance to the next stage of the competition.

He has also become the third highest goal-scorer in Madrid’s history.

“I’m proud to be third best goal scorer in the Real Madrid history but I won’t stop, I will score again and again,” in a tweet by Sports Journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Karim Benzema: "I'm proud to be third best goalscorer in Real Madrid history but I won't stop, I want to score again and again". ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid



"Real Madrid are still alive and we'll never give up. We've to say thanks to Real Madrid fans, they were special tonight". pic.twitter.com/8arOWz9QFA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2022

Real Madrid shot-stopper, Thibaut Courtois has also stated that the 34-year-old “is the best No.9 in the world and should have finished higher on the Ballon d’Or list in 2021.”

Thibaut Courtois: "Karim Benzema is the best number 9 in the world. Lewandowski also scored 3 goals yesterday, but 2 penalties… today Benzema showed why he should be higher in the Ballon d’Or this year". ⚪️ #UCL



"Karim was running, fighting, even limping!", he added. pic.twitter.com/uaattXIPtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2022

The Parisians failed to deal with Karim Benzema’s threat up top as he interlinked well with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Rodrygo.

PSG has suffered another painful defeat after reaching the final and semi-finals in consecutive seasons.

This, in regard felt like a considerable backwards step for a squad that has been expensively assembled.

Some reactions from football fanatics after the game as some believed he’s still the best striker in the world:

What a game … my boy Benziii still the best No9 @Benzema 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 9, 2022

On February 15 2007 @Benzema scored the first hat trick of his career — heard he did it again tonight? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/N4TYpcOQvb — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) March 9, 2022

The football world took notice of Karim Benzema’s magical Champions League display ✨ pic.twitter.com/kd6I3SEaiD — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 10, 2022

Karim Benzema is the oldest player to score a hat trick in Champions League history at 34 years and 80 days old.



He did it when it mattered most for Real Madrid 🌟 pic.twitter.com/0XiLFUYcoY — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 9, 2022

⚪️ July 2009, Karim Benzema joins Real Madrid from OL for €35m.



⭐️ March 2022, Karim Benzema scores an hattrick in UCL and he’s the third best goalscorer in Real Madrid history.



Never ending story. ♾#Benzema #UCL pic.twitter.com/N5eYpHiJue — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2022

Dani Alves: "I don't care if he's from Madrid, but what a player, what a player Karim Benzema!! I love this game!!" pic.twitter.com/dgPoYP1dEJ — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 9, 2022