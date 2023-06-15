Challenging Heights, a renowned child rights organization, carried out a daring rescue mission over the weekend, saving 23 children from the clutches of the worst forms of child labor on Lake Volta.

The operation was organized in commemoration of the 2023 World Day Against Child Labour. Among the rescued children, there were 17 boys and 6 girls, ranging in age from four to 17 years.

The president of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan, revealed that these children were liberated from 16 different communities located along the expansive Lake Volta.

Shockingly, many of them were enduring conditions akin to modern-day slavery.

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed globally on June 12th every year.

The overarching theme for this year’s event is “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!” Ghana, taking into account the pressing need to address the situation, has adopted the theme “Protect Children Against Child Labour Now More Than Ever.”

Child labor remains a pervasive problem worldwide, with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF estimating that over 160 million children are currently engaged in such activities, marking an increase of more than 8 million children since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa faces the highest child labor rates, with approximately 24% of children between the ages of 5 and 17 being affected.

In Ghana, it is estimated that more than 21% of all children aged between five and 17 are involved in child labor, with significant regional disparities.

According to a report by Ballard Brief, around 33% of children in the northern part of Ghana are engaged in child labor, compared to 7.8% in the southern region.

The situation is particularly dire in the Upper West Region, where child labor affects over 44% of children, while only 3% are impacted in the Ashanti Region.

The agricultural sector is identified as having the highest concentration of child laborers, with over 79% of affected children working in this industry.

James Kofi Annan emphasized that Challenging Heights, with offices in both the Northern and Southern regions of Ghana, remains steadfast in its commitment to combatting child labor.

The organization employs a comprehensive strategy that includes rescue operations, rehabilitation programs, and the reintegration of affected children.

They also advocate at all levels to raise awareness and influence policies and their implementation. Moreover, Challenging Heights supports vulnerable children and their families, aiming to build resilience against exploitation.

In a report released last year, Challenging Heights revealed that a staggering 60% of children residing along Lake Volta are affected by child labor.

“On the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labour, Challenging Heights calls upon the Ghanaian government to increase its investment, particularly in state agencies tasked with fighting child labor, to ensure their effectiveness in carrying out their mandate,” urged Annan.

He further emphasized that the lack of coordination between the Child Labour Unit of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Department of Children of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection hinders progress in eradicating child labor in Ghana.

Annan reiterated the organization’s plea for the government to swiftly relocate the Child Labour Unit from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, promoting better collaboration and a more targeted approach to combatting this pressing issue.