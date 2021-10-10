Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Islamic Education Unit Council has passed on, JoyNews’ checks reveal.

Dr Sheikh Osman Bawa Hafiz Aransah, known as Olando, died in his private residence at Old Tafo in Kumasi on Thursday morning.

Dr Sheikh Olando served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Muslim Executive Foundation and secretary to Supreme Council for Islamic Teachings and Research.

According to reports, Dr Sheikh Aransah was strong and in good health.

He died aged 63 years and is survived by three sons and three daughters.

Many residents mourned his passing by describing it as a blow to the entire Muslim community and Ghana at large.

He was described as an honest and humble man of God who preached about good human relations.

The late Dr Sheikh Aransah was buried at the Tafo cemetery. His burial was one of the most memorable events in the Ashanti Region.

Dr Sheikh Olanda Aransah lost his wife, Hajia Maliya Ibrahim, on September 7, 2020.

Dr Sheikh Aransah taught at Ahwiaa Institute of Islamic Education, Higher Institute of Islamic Studies and Al-Azhariyya Islamic School between 1992 and 2021.

He offered B.A. Arabic and Islamic studies at Madina University in Saudi Arabia in 1987, B.A. Business Administration at North-Western Christian University in 2008, M.A. at the same University in 2011.

Dr Sheikh Aransah pursued his PhD in Human Resources at Northwestern Christian University in the United States of America in 2016.