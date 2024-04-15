Apostle Dr. Cephas Quarshie, renowned as the Group Chairman of the CBS Group of Companies, stands at the forefront of Ghana’s business landscape, earning accolades such as the Ghana Business Awards.

Leading a conglomerate of diverse enterprises, his vision extends beyond mere profit to redefine the housing sector in Ghana.

With over 600 individuals directly employed and countless more benefiting indirectly, Cereno Homes emerges as a cornerstone of this vision.

Under Apostle Quarshie’s guidance, Cereno Homes undertakes a comprehensive construction endeavor, crafting units tailored to various income brackets across Ghana.

With facilities already established in Accra, Keta, and Tema, Cereno Homes caters to the diverse housing needs of the populace.

In Accra, the CBS Tower epitomizes modernity, offering a myriad of amenities including spaces for banks, offices, conference rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology, lodgings, and more.

This development is not just about structures; it’s about fostering vibrant communities within the heart of Ghana’s bustling capital.

Additionally, Apostle Quarshie’s business ventures extend beyond housing. Low Price Master, another subsidiary, serves as a reliable source for essential commodities such as oil, gas, and electronics, offering competitive prices without compromising on quality.

Yet, beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Apostle Cephas Quarshie’s philanthropic spirit shines brightly.

His altruistic gestures have earned him admiration across various sectors of society, with individuals from diverse backgrounds seeking his support and guidance.

Apostle Cephas Quarshie’s influence extends beyond the business realm.

As the spiritual son of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, he has inherited a legacy of inspirational and prophetic preaching.

From healing the sick to engaging in charity projects, Apostle Quarshie embodies the values instilled by his mentor, touching lives across international platforms.

In 2022, Apostle Quarshie played a pivotal role in his father’s transformative visit to Ghana for the “Ghana Invasion 2022” crusade.

Held at the Independence Square in Accra, this event attracted thousands seeking spiritual renewal, with many experiencing profound transformations under Apostle Quarshie’s guidance.

In essence, Cephas Quarshie emerges not only as a respected figure within the business and Christian communities but also as a catalyst for positive change, both materially and spiritually, in Ghana and beyond.