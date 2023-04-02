The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ready Oil Limited has been enstooled as the chief of Akyem-Muoso in the Eastern region.

Known in private life as Samuel Kwaku Owusu-Manu, the oil marketing company boss, has been given the stool name Barima Owusu B3y33man.

He succeeds his brother, Barima Ofori Afam Kyekyeku who reigned in 2018..

Draped in black traditional cloth and slippers, the new chief was led by his elders to swear the oath of allegiance before the people and elders in line with customs and traditions.

Barima Owusu B3y33man, as part of the culture-rich ceremony was paraded in town, signalling to the people the presence of a new chief.

The colourful ceremony was attended by family, friends, Chiefs and well-wishers including, Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto Kwabeng Hene, Osabarima Adigye Gyamfi, Akrofufu Hene, Osabarima Kwame Koh II Asaman Tamfoe Hene, Osabarima Kyei Osafo Kantanka, Enyiresi Hene who double as Reagent of Muoso.

The rest are: Nana Biama Adomaa I Muosohemaa, Osabarima Bosompem Ayiripe II Sawirakohene, renowned legal practitioner, Kwame Gyan, Nana Ama Dampare, Madam Diana Dampare, Bernnett Dampare and Abusuapanin Anim Dankwa.

Barima Owusu B3y33man will swear the oath of alliance to his overlord, Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin in Kyebi.

Born on November,12, 1966, the new chief is an accomplished development with diverse experience across a wide range of industry sectors including Oil &Gas, Banking and Insurance.

He started his banking and finance career with the Ghana Commercial Bank Limited as a management trainee.

Between 1996 and 1997, he rose to the position of the officer in Charge of Current Account and Systems Administrator at the bank’s Tema main branch mainly responsible for the current account operations of the branch.

He became the accounts relationship officer in charge of the Koforidua and Tema Zones until in 2001 when he headed the Oil and gas sector of the bank with the utmost responsibility for the management of portfolio of Accounts in the oil sector.

He formerly served as board chairman for Donewell Life Insurance from 2014 to 2022.

Barima Owusu B3y33man is an accomplished scholar pursuing currently pursuing a PhD. in Finance from De Montfort University, UK.

He holds three master’s degrees in Petroleum Economics and Finance, Ports and Shipping Administration and Finance from the Coventry University in U.K , Regional Maritime University and the University of Ghana, respectively.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana in 2003.

The business mogul through his ingenuity and entrepreneurship acumen, has offered employment to many young men and women across the country.