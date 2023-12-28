After more than a decade running one of Africa’s most influential law firms, covering all aspects of the oil and natural gas sector, NJ Ayuk has announced that he will not make another long-term commitment to Centurion Law Group and will step down.

“I am proud of my work as Centurion’s CEO – we have been able to build a historic relationship with African governments, oil and gas entrepreneurs and international energy companies working in Africa. We have hired, trained and developed more African lawyers than any other law firm in Africa. We became the first African law firm to be listed on the German Stock Exchange and have spearheaded an audacious, on-demand legal service business model in Africa,” stated Mr. Ayuk.

“I have fought the good fight, I have run the race and I have kept the faith. I believe it is time to pass the torch to the next generation that can take the firm to the next level, and I have full confidence that Zion Adeoye and his team will be able to achieve this. It also grants me much-needed time to focus on my family, the work of the African Energy Chamber and other entrepreneurial ventures and causes in which I believe,” he concluded.

Mr. Ayuk has been named one of world’s top energy lawyers by Who’s Who Legal, one of top 10 most influential Africans by Forbes, and one of the top 100 personalities transforming Africa by French magazine, Financial Afrik.

Zion Adeoye will be appointed as CEO of Centurion Law Group, after serving as Managing Director under Mr. Ayuk for many years. Mr. Adeoye holds an LLB from Nigeria’s University of Ibadan, an LLM from Columbia University in the City of New York and an MBA from the University of Dundee, Scotland.

“Mr. Ayuk’s work in building one of the finest law firms in Africa, as well as his ability to serve clients, solve disputes and close complex transactions, cannot go unnoticed. All of the employees and clients of this firm cannot thank Mr. Ayuk enough for his leadership and dedication,” he stated.

“Working with Mr. Ayuk, our team has accomplished what few gave us the chance – important legal and public policy victories across Africa, deal after deal for entrepreneurs, winning tough legal cases in complex jurisdictions while enforcing the rule of law, opening new markets and instilling in Africans the belief that African lawyers can do great things,” concluded Mr. Adeoye.

During his time at Centurion, Mr. Adeoye has demonstrated a relentless pursuit of excellence and made outstanding contributions to the firm’s growth. As a seasoned attorney with extensive experience in energy law, he has played a pivotal role in securing favorable outcomes for clients across the continent.

Mr. Adeoye is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Association of Independent Petroleum Negotiators. Before joining Centurion in 2017, he served in various roles at the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, KPMG Nigeria, Terra Cotta Legal, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Templars Law and Transnational Energy Group, and has been instrumental in the reform of oil and gas legislation across several African markets.

Mr. Adeoye was additionally awarded an ESQ 40 under 40 Lawyer Award at the Nigerian Rising Stars Awards for shaping the future of the legal profession in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

About Centurion Law Group:

Centurion (www.CenturionLG.com) is a leading pan-African legal and energy advisory group with extensive experience in the oil and gas sector. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specializes in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa with offices and Affiliates in Ghana, Cameroon, Canada, Germany, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, South Sudan, Nigeria, Gabon, Angola and Senegal.