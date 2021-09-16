Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has expressed worry about the traffic congestion at Mankessim and how it’s affecting businesses in the region.

According to her, the number of hours commuters have to stay in traffic at Mankessim, and the increasing road accidents on the Accra-Cape Coast road have become a headache for the Regional Security Council.

At a stakeholders’ meeting to find solutions to the challenges of road accidents, she assured commuters, her outfit was working on getting some solutions to the challenges.

At the conference’s opening that sought to address the carnage on the roads in the Central Region, the Minister spelt out the devastating effects of the road crashes on the economy.

“We are losing many valuable lives and there’s an urgent need to do something about it. Over speeding and many human errors on the roads are killing our populace. We need to work to turn the tides,” she said.

Marigold Assan, additionally, turned to another teething challenge confronting the region- the Mankessim Traffic.

She says the traffic is killing many businesses and the regional coordinating council and the Mfantseman Assembly would work on getting the hawkers on the shoulders of the street off.

“Someone sets out from Accra and could spend more than two hours at Mankessim because of the huge traffic there. This is incredible and we, as a security council, must do all we can to minimise the occurrences,” he said.

She further added: “This is a region many would love to travel to but traffic at Budumburam and Mankessim scares many. If care is not taken, this would affect our tourism potentials and the local economy here.”

Central Region Director of the National Road Safety Authority, Linda Afotey Annan, called on drivers who use the road to heed the speed limits on the road to reduce the crashes.

Linda Afotey Annan – Regional Director, NRSA

Central Regional Director of the Ghana National Service also admonished drivers who use the road at night to drive carefully as many of the accidents recorded happened at night.