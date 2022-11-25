The Center for National Interest and Research will on Tuesday launch the Ghana Citizens Forum under the theme ‘Ghana we want strategy: Lessons from our Business & Nationalists Heroes, to navigate our Social and Economic Independence in the 21st Century and Beyond.’

The programme will be held at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, near Parliament House on Tuesday 29th November, 2022 at 10:00 am prompt.

The Centre is striving to find solutions to the country’s social and economic challenges in the 21st century and beyond by drawing lessons from business and nationalist heroes.

The Centre, which is a research based organisation, has mapped out some strategies on “how Ghana’s Social and Economic freedom can be achieved by identifying some major lessons from our selfless nationalist heroes.

“We humbly encourage all citizens of Ghana both home and abroad to participate and contribute to programme,” a release, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Kudiabor Dzabaku Ocansey, noted.