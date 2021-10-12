Lizzo put on an eye-popping display as she led the stars attending Cardi B’s dancehall-themed 29th birthday celebrations at L. A. River Studios on Monday.

The Grammy-winning musician, 33, left nothing to the imagination, wearing just briefs and nipple pasties beneath a sheer, sparkly purple gown.

Clearly in high spirits, Lizzo beamed as she strolled into the star-studded event barefoot and wore her hair swept into a show-stopping half-up, half-down look.

Lizzo worked her best angles for photographers and opted for a full face of glam.

She was also sporting an enormous pair of fresh acrylic nails that were painted a chic shade of pink.

The singer attended Cardi B’s birthday bash on Monday night, rubbing shoulders with Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, and more major names.

The models ensured all eyes would be on them as they strutted their stuff into the venue while flashing their lingerie in skimpy ensembles.

Winnie, 27, put her physique on full display in a crochet dress that she paired with a matching bra and briefs in the colours of the Rastafarian flag.

The America’s Next Top Model star layered up with a scarlet fleece that she shrugged over her shoulders, while a pair of yellow heeled boots boosted her frame.

Adding to the glamour, she donned a stack of gold bangles and colourful hooped earrings.

Winnie completed the look with a small yellow handbag and scarlet square shades.