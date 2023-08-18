

Former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is fighting off claims that the assets found in her house and bank accounts are tainted property.

She says the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is in flagrant breach of its own enabling law and that the OSP is merely seeking to perpetrate an arbitrary exercise based on nothing more than suspicion fueled by misrepresentation and media frenzy.

The OSP is in court seeking to confirm the freezing of the embattled former minister’s account and also the seizure of property found in her house which they suspect to have been illegally acquired.

Just days after the public revelation of stolen money by her house helps, the Office of the Special Prosecutor searched the minister’s residences in light of the substantial amounts that have been reported missing.

Three properties belonging to Cecilia, located in Cantonments, Abelemkpe, and Tesano, were subjected to a search.

Fresh details from the Office of the Special Prosecutor reveal that a cash amount of US$590,000 was discovered during the search at the Abelemkpe home on July 24.

At the same residence, a sum of GHȼ2,730,000 in cash was found.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor subsequently seized these cash sums to aid ongoing investigations.

These are accounts at the Prudential Bank and Societe Generale Ghana.

But Cecilia Dapaah’s lawyers argued that nothing untoward was done to come by these monies.

The case has been adjourned to August 31, on the ruling as to whether to keep the embattled Minister’s assets frozen as requested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.