Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LGP), Kofi Akpaloo, has downplayed the impact of recent post-election survey conducted by the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD-Ghana).

He claimed the findings of the research is not a true reflection on the ground because of the sampling used.

The CDD survey found among other things that, 62 percent of Ghanaians are not confident the Akufo-Addo government can fight corruption.

This has been challenged by the ruling New Patriotic Patriotic Party which maintained that, its government has done more than enough to fight corruption in the country.

In support, Kofi Akpaloo said President Nana Akufo-Addo deserves commendation for the measures taken to nip corruption in the bud.

He is, however, was not surprised at the findings of the CDD-Ghana post-election survey since according to him, “majority of respondents belong to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“How can you do a survey with just 2000 people and conclude that Akufo-Addo is not fighting corruption? Well, I’m not surprised because 62 percent of the respondents are NDC members.”

The LPG leader said if the CDD was serious about its survey, it would have interviewed about 200, 000 people “if they wanted to do a balanced work.”

Listen to Kofi Akpaloo in the attached audio for more: