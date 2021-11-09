The preposterous action of an elderly man has been exposed by a CCTV planted in the shop where he stole from.

The man, believed to be a Nigerian, was captured in the Port Harcourt-based shop sneaking some bottles of wine into his trousers.

The man had entered the supermarket after feigning interest in buying a product exhibited on a counter.

He proceeded to snatch two wines from the counter and dipped them into his pants.

After the short but successful thievery, he returned to the counter and started a conversation with the unsuspecting attendant.

The CCTV has been released to the public to aid in the identification of the thief.

Watch the video below: