As you grow old, it is customary to lose interest in sex from time to time, and it may not be a big deal if you’re comfortable.

However, if your low sex drive is interfering with your daily life or causing conflict between you and your partner, then you must be wondering how to get things back on track.

The first step you should take is to find the root cause. Many things can cause low libido in women, but finding the cause can aid effective treatment.

Most times, it is as simple as changing the medication you are using.

Below are some common causes of low sex drive in women:

1. Hormone changes due to menopause or pregnancy

If you just had a baby, you’re breastfeeding or pregnant, your urge to have sex may reduce significantly because of changing hormones.

Fatigue and the stress of being a new parent can also be responsible for a low sex drive. Don’t fret because this is absolutely normal after childbirth.

When you start to enter menopause, you may also notice a decrease in your sex drive.

During this time, your estrogen levels drop, and the private area is usually dry, leading to uncomfortable sex. Consult your doctor if you’re in any of these periods and want to revive your sex life.

2. You are on antidepressant or birth control

Most birth control pills contain progestin and estrogen. If you take a medication that has both these hormones, it might lower the hormone that stimulates your sexual desire.

Antidepressants are also known to contain some side effects like SSRIs. SSRIs raise serotonin levels in your body, thereby making you feel less anxious and calmer.

This can reduce your sexual urge.

3. Problems in your relationship

In case you don’t know, emotional closeness helps women get more intimate with their partners.

Thus, if you have unresolved problems with your partner, it may be the reason for your low sex drive.

Likewise, if you lack connection with your partner or have some trust issues, it is essential to clear the air to have good sex.

4. You need to work on your mental health

Untreated depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, or stress can take a toll on your sex life. When you don’t feel good about yourself, sex is most likely the last thing you need.

In addition, if you are coping with negative feelings by smoking or drinking, you are worsening the situation.

If your mental health needs attention, visit a therapist to help you manage it so you can go back to having an exciting sex life.