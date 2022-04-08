The leadership of WAFU Zone B has settled on Cape Coast – Ghana as the host city for the 2022 U-17 Cup of Nations in June.

The Zone B Championship, which serves as qualifiers for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, will be staged in the Central Regional capital from Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022.

The tournament will feature host Ghana, defending Champions Cote D’Ivoire, giants Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger.

The Black Starlets would aim for a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after crashing out at the group stages in the previous edition in Togo.

Coach Samuel Fabin’s side has been preparing for this competition since December 2021.