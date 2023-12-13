Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com) proudly announces a successful milestone in its collaboration with Kenyan film and TV production company Zebra Productions Kenya Ltd, with the graduation of the first cohort of students who have completed a rigorous three-month training programme in photography and, videography. This momentous occasion highlights Canon’s unwavering commitment to fostering local creativity and empowering the next generation of photographers, videographers, and filmmakers on the African continent. It also highlights Zebra Productions’ commitment to working closely with the communities within which the company operates.

The 17 November 2023 graduation ceremony, held at Zebra Productions Ltd on the set of the ‘Salem’ TV show, not only marks a significant milestone for the graduates, but also highlights the immense opportunities that the initiative has unlocked for budding photographers and videographers. All graduates will have the exclusive opportunity to intern for one week on the Salem TV series, commencing on November 27th. During this period, they will shadow key crew members and rotate through all departments, gaining a comprehensive understanding of studio set operations.

Outstanding achievements were recognised in the Canon Miraisha Programme, with Elizabeth Kimani, George Gitau, and Simon Itotia excelling in the Still Photography category. Phinah Wamathwe, Godwin Ngigi, Micheal Kimani, and George Kimani emerged as the winners of the Video category. These accomplished individuals will now receive special recognition and unique opportunities because of their exceptional skills.

“We are immensely proud of the achievements of our first cohort of students and are confident that they will make significant contributions to the photography and filmmaking industry,” said Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa. “Canon remains dedicated to fostering creativity and talent in the local community, and we look forward to witnessing the continued success of these promising young professionals.”

The winners of the Still Photography category will become Zebra Productions’ designated service providers for all photography needs. They will play crucial roles in producing cast promotional pictures and capturing crew moments on the Nderi production sets. Additionally, they will be recommended to producers in Nderi, signalling the beginning of their professional photography careers.

Following the one-week internship provided to all graduates, the winners of the Video category will commence a paid internship. Assigned to their respective areas of interest, these individuals will have the opportunity to secure employment contracts based on their performance, solidifying their positions in the industry.

In the spirit of collaboration, key industry stakeholders, including Joh Kyalo from the Kenya Film Commission (KFC), representing the KFC CEO as guest of honour, and Nelley Maluka, KFC Communications Manager, representing the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), attended the ceremony. MultiChoice Talent Factory, the EA film academy supported with the judging process. Their presence not only recognised the students’ remarkable achievements but also provided a platform for the announcement of job prospects for exceptional graduates in the dynamic field of media and entertainment.

This programme and mentorship opportunity is a testament to Canon’s commitment to promoting top talent and providing them with valuable industry exposure, and Zebra Productions’ focus on transferring skills and promoting youth employment. Moreover, an exclusive exhibition was held on the 17th of November 2023, on the school set of the ‘Salem’ TV show, provided a platform for the graduates to display their exceptional talent and work. Attendees gained insight into the potential of emerging artists while witnessing the vibrant future of photography, videography, and filmmaking on the continent.

Earlier this year, Canon and Zebra Productions joined forces to provide invaluable training and skills enhancement to aspiring photographers, videographers, and filmmakers, through the Canon Miraisha Programme. As part of this collaboration, the parties delivered a series of comprehensive workshops in video and still photography.

The first class of the Canon Miraisha Programme commenced in the first week of July 2023. Specifically designed for beginners and emerging talent, these workshops accommodated 15 participants per session who lacked access to formalised education in the photography, video, and/or film sectors. Through these workshops, participants gained comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in various aspects of photography and videography, empowering them to pursue their creative aspirations with confidence. The initial group of trainees was selected from the vibrant Nderi community, where Zebra Productions Kenya operates, followed by participants from the wider Nairobi community in subsequent intakes.

The Miraisha Programme stands as a beacon of Canon’s dedication to empowering the next generation of photographers and filmmakers, driving innovation, and elevating the standards of the local media industry. Canon is preparing for the launch of its second cohort, scheduled to commence in January 2024. The application process, set to begin in December, will be casting a wide net, seeking candidates from across Nairobi.

