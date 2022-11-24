The Accra High Court has deferred judgement in the kidnapping case involving two Canadian girls to the 20th December, 2022.

Judgement was to be delivered on Thursday, November 24, 2022 but the presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, indicated judgement will be ready on the next adjourned date.

According to the presiding judge, she received a letter from the office of the Attorney-General’s requesting that the victims and their families wanted to be part of the delivery of the judgement.

She opined that the court acceded to the request of the families and victims and on the day of the delivery of judgment, the court will create a link by which such persons can join to be part of the proceedings.

She said information will be relayed to the families and victims, at least 4 days to the day of judgment.

The four accused persons, Samson Agharlor alias Romeo. Elvis Ojiyorwe, Jeff Omarsar and Yusif Yakubu are currently standing trial on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and two counts of kidnapping.

Fact of the case

The facts of the case as presented by Ms Craig were that Aghalor who had been in Ghana for some time became a friend to Yakubu in March 2019.

In the course of their friendship, Aghalor brought up the idea of kidnapping as a lucrative venture, an idea that was accepted by Yakubu. Yakubu agreed to assist Aghalor in the kidnapping activity and even helped him to procure a pistol.

To bring their idea into fruition, the prosecutor said, Aghalor went to Nigeria in May 2019 and recruited Ojiyorwe and Omarsar to be part of the gang.

According to her, the three Nigerians, upon their arrival in Ghana, resided at Ashaiman for some time before they went to Kumasi to meet up with Yakubu.

When they got to Kumasi, Aghalor, who was the leader of the gang, gave some money to Yakubu to hire a car, an apartment and also buy pistols and other items to enable them to carry out their kidnapping activities.

Kidnapping of Canadians

Ms Craig said on June 4, 2019, the gang, in a car, accosted the two Canadian ladies, who had boarded an Uber taxi at their hostel at Nhyiayeso, a suburb of Kumasi.

“They were accosted by the gang when they arrived at their destination and alighted from the Uber taxi. Aghalor, Ojiyorwe, Omarsar and Yakubu assaulted the victims and forced them into their vehicle amid shooting.

They then sped off with their victims to their hideout, which was in an uncompleted building at Kenyasi Krobo, another suburb of Kumasi,” the prosecutor added.

During their captivity, Aghalor contacted the families of the two women and demanded a ransom of $800,000.

Rescue

Ms Craig told the court that on June 11, 2019, a National Security team, led by Colonel Micheal Opoku, and acting on intelligence, arrested Yakubu.

Afterwards, the team proceeded to arrest Aghalor, Ojiyorwe and Omarsar at their hideout at Kenyasi Krobo and rescued the two women.

“During the rescue mission, Ojiyorwe and Omarsar threatened to kill the victims if the security agents dared them. They exchanged fire with the security agents until they were overpowered and arrested,” she said.

The prosecutor added that Aghalor, Ojiyorwe, Omarsar and Yakubu mentioned Nasir and Abubakari as members of the gang and the two were subsequently arrested.