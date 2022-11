A two minute technical error in the second half helped Portugal to win 3-2 in what was a most exciting game in Group H.

The Ghana national team today locked horns with the Portuguese opponent to fight for points in Group H.

Even though Black Stars lost the chance to grab something out of the game, fans were satisfied with the fighting spirit from the West African side.

Next, Ghana will face South Korea before ending their group game against Uruguay.

Check out some reactions:

Ghana will always make a mark! We lost but what a performance!! — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 24, 2022

Ghana will always make Africa Proud. We are tired of carrying Africa 🀣🀣 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 24, 2022

Well played GHANA πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»



Congratulations to Portugal on the win πŸ™ŒπŸ»πŸ™ŒπŸ»πŸ™ŒπŸ»#FIFAWorldCup #PORGHApic.twitter.com/tRS2OFfbF6 — MD Sports (@MDSports18) November 24, 2022

If you think I’ll laugh at my West African brothers for giving everything, fighting hard and pushing European giants all the way then you’re absolutely right, what a World Cup win for Ghana😭 — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 24, 2022

So there is no VAR in Ghana match…. Racists European people….from FIFA to the referee …. Fuck u all #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/G3OCKmW4zH — Lee shay (@Lee_Shay_) November 24, 2022

Gallant display but defeat ultimately. Mistakes cost Ghana when it mattered but hopefully they come back stronger on Monday. πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­ #Qatar2022onMG pic.twitter.com/gk68YXb4ex — Thierry Nyann πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­ (@nyannthierry) November 24, 2022

Ghana just save other Africans teams to score 2 goals that’s okay. — IMO PUNTER🀴🏽 (@ImoPunter) November 24, 2022

Broooooo ghana so you can push to this extreme why now when you can since morning πŸ˜–πŸ˜– — IMO PUNTER🀴🏽 (@ImoPunter) November 24, 2022

Ghana really played well in the game. If we play good football like this in every game we still won’t qualify to the next stage. — Ghana Yesu (@ghanayesu) November 24, 2022