The Confederations of African Football [CAF] has announced that a minute silence will be observed in memory of Ghana star Christian Atsu before the opening match of the U-20 AFCON.

The 31-year-old Ghana international has been confirmed dead following an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

With hosts Egypt and Mozambique set for the opener of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], a minute silence will be observed for the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger.

“CAF will observe a moment of silence for the late Ghanian international, Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake tragedy in Turkey ahead of today’s TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 fixtures in Cairo,” part of a statement from CAF said on Sunday.

It added, “Atsu, who represented his country 65 times, passed away during the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey.

“CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family convey heartfelt condolences to Atsu family and the people of Turkey during this difficult moment.”

Atsu’s remains is expected to arrive in the country later today.

He featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the Black Stars and emerged as the best of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].