Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad has been banned for five years by Fifa for breaching various codes of ethics.

The 60-year-old from Madagascar has been found to have breached codes relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts abuse of position as well as misappropriation of funds.

“The investigation into Mr Ahmad’s conduct … from 2017 to 2019 concerned various Caf-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of ah Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in Caf’s dealing with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities,” a Fifa statement read.

Mr Ahmad, a Fifa vice-president, has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, the Fifa vice-president from Madagascar announced his intention to go for a second term in office when Caf elections take place next March.

This is now in serious doubt as he would have to pass an eligibility test to resume his place on the Fifa Council.