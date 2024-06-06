In response to circulating reports, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed reports suggesting a potential postponement of the much-anticipated AFCON 2025 scheduled to take place in Morocco.

CAF-affiliated media said that these reports are “untrue,” noting that the confederation’s executive committee will meet to deliberate and make a decision on the AFCON 2025 dates.

“CAF will thereafter issue an official statement on the matter,” CAF media wrote today on X, formerly Twitter.

The news on the potential postponement was picked up by many media outlets, including Reuters, which reported today that the alleged postponement came due to the new scheduling of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

In February, the Moroccan Royal Federation of Football (FRMF) announced that AFCON is set to take place in the summer of 2025 in Morocco.

Morocco was officially announced as the host of the continental tournament last year in September following the unanimous vote of the Executive Committee board meeting held in Egypt.

The committee also announced Kenya-Tanzania-Uganda as the host of the 2027 AFCON.

The vote for Morocco’s bid came as the North African country has been determined to host the biggest football events.

Officials from both CAF and FIFA have frequently commended Morocco’s robust football infrastructure.

In December last year, President of FRMF Fouzi Lekaa promised that Morocco will host the best AFCON in history.

In addition to AFCON 2025, Morocco will also host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain.