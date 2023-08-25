Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC will travel to Nigeria for the return leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary game against Remo Stars.

The Yellow and Mauve side recorded a 1-0 win against the Nigerian side at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

At the Remo Stars Stadium, Medeama SC will be hosted on Sunday, August 27.

The Tarkwa-based side must win to ensure they progress to the next round of the competition.

Ahead of the game, the spokesperson for the club, Patrick Akoto says there is room for improvement but remains confident of a win.

“There is room for improvement, we need to work more on the boys, the condition of the boys,” he added.

“We played against a team that has been very competitive, a team that lost its last game somewhere in February.

“And this was Niger and Ghana affair, let’s see what happens when we go to Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC are expected to leave the shores of the country on Saturday morning and will host their mandatory training at the Remo Stars Stadium before the game on Sunday.

The winner of the two legs will face Guinean powerhouse, Horoya Athletic Club in the next round.