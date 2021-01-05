Asante Kotoko players have received their outstanding per diems after they boycotted training in Sudan.

However, their bonuses are still yet to be paid.

The 22 players, who made the trip to North African country, opted not to train on Tuesday morning over unpaid bonuses and per diems ahead of their second leg Caf Champions League clash with Al Hilal.

The intent was to boycott the match, forcing management to act quickly to settle part of the debts.

Joy Sports sources say Administrative and Operations Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasobere and Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, met Team Manager Ohene Brenya and presented all per diems owed the players to them.

The players received a total of $8,800 with each player pocketing $400.

The players took the decision to boycott training before they left Accra on Sunday. No management member met the team for any discussion on how to win or what is at stake when they arrived.

Some players complained about the lack of respect from management. The senior players then called management into a meeting to make clear their unhappiness.

They talked about bonuses from games against Legon Cities and Dreams FC as well as per diem from the FC Nouadhibou game.

The players made it clear that they won’t play this Hilal game if they are not paid.

Nana Yaw Amponsah then promised to pay after the game but the players rejected it.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Oduro Sarfo, who is the leader of Kotoko’s delegation in Sudan, tried to intervene but to no avail.

Management had no option than to pay the money to avoid embarrassment.

An arrangement has been made for the players to train in the evening before the match on Wednesday.

Kotoko need a miracle to progress to the first round of the competition after losing the first leg 1-0 in Accra last month.